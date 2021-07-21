Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Declines By 25.2%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 23,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 426,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 758.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 670,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Athersys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

