Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.09. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.