Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Waters in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

NYSE:WAT opened at $372.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.70. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $373.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

