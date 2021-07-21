Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increased by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

TSCO stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

