PDT Partners LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $468.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.53. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $22,823,388. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

