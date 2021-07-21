PDT Partners LLC Sells 237,442 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237,442 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BOX by 398.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.