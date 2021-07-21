PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.48. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.45.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

