PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

