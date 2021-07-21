Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

CBIO stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

