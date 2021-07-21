Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.11. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

