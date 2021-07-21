Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 326,597 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $9,649,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,010,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,802,000 after acquiring an additional 680,544 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

