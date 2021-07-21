-$0.26 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $7.44 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.