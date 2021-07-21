Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26. Points International has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

