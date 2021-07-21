UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.