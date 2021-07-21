UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $26,354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UI opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.52.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

