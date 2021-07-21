Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,400 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Cerus worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cerus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.