SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Communities by 150.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $313,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 99.7% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $4,604,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

