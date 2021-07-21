Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,497 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ASPN opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.