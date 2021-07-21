Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,191 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,179 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NEP stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.