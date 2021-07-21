Barclays PLC Raises Stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 184.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of The ExOne worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $5,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ExOne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of XONE opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

