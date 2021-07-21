Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,405 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 62,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $6,156,546.52. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,971 shares of company stock valued at $351,285,602 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1,312.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

