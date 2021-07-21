Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $993.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.