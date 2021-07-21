Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FSR opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
