Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

FSR opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.