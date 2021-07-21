The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

SMUUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

