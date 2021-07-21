Bernard Jin Kim Sells 24,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

