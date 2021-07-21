South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Mountain Merger stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

