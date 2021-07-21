Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.20. 3,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.