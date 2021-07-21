The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.25 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55). 192,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 302,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

About The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

