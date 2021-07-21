Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells 5,468 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Workday stock opened at $230.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.11 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $534,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

