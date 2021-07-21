Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.