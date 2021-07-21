Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

