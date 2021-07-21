$346.55 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report $346.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.20 million. Materion posted sales of $271.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,517,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 138,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

