Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 15,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

