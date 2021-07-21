Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 1,197 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,197 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

AIRT opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Air T, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $42.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.