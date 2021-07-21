BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells $17,230.50 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $17,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

