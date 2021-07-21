Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,006 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

