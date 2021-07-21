KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 23,626 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $195,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

