Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 184.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $343,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

