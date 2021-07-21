Analysts Offer Predictions for DCP Midstream, LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

DCP opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 3.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

