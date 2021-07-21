Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Confluent, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Confluent in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Confluent has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

