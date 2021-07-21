Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

GLUE stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

In related news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005 over the last ninety days.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

