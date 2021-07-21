Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,891 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,324% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 330,204 shares valued at $15,729,634. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

