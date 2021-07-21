Investors Buy Large Volume of Cara Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,299 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 put options.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.64 million, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

