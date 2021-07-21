KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.10.

LII opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $250.71 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.39.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total value of $1,155,889.98. Insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

