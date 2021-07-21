SuRo Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $303.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 239.04%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is -1,234.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

