Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $11.42 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 860,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

