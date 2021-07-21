Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 35,832 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of AppFolio worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AppFolio by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after buying an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,493,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,387,000 after buying an additional 216,928 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF stock opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.