Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 87,753 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,753 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

