Profund Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.