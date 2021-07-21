Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,077 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,608,000.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKR stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

