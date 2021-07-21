MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

